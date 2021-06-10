Kate Garraway rushes to hospital after ‘unfortunate tumble’ derails her family holiday

Kate Garraway , 54, has taken to Instagram to share details about an unfortunate incident that left her mum injured during their family holiday in Cornwall. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who is currently taking a break from the ITV show to spend time with her family, including her and husband Derek Draper’s children Darcey and Billy, posted a photo of her mum sitting inside a red car while wearing a boot due to her injuries.

An NHS nurse could be seen near the car outside the hospital in Kate’s snap.

Opening up about the problem, Kate said in view of her one million followers: “Just when you thought (hoped!) I hadn’t had a new reason to thank the #nhs recently cue an unfortunate tumble from my mum on the way to the beach & and a broken foot and twisted ankle.

“Thanks to the typically wonderful #nhs team at #bodmin hospital and particularly wonderful Ruth we managed to get her booted and safely home for further treatment.

“You were all so kind – thank you so much.

