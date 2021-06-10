Kate Garraway rushes to hospital after ‘unfortunate tumble’ derails her family holiday

Kate Garraway, 54, has taken to Instagram to share details about an unfortunate incident that left her mum injured during their family holiday in Cornwall. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who is currently taking a break from the ITV show to spend time with her family, including her and husband Derek Draper’s children Darcey and Billy, posted a photo of her mum sitting inside a red car while wearing a boot due to her injuries.
An NHS nurse could be seen near the car outside the hospital in Kate’s snap.
Opening up about the problem, Kate said in view of her one million followers: “Just when you thought (hoped!) I hadn’t had a new reason to thank the #nhs recently cue an unfortunate tumble from my mum on the way to the beach & and a broken foot and twisted ankle.
“Thanks to the typically wonderful #nhs team at #bodmin hospital and particularly wonderful Ruth we managed to get her booted and safely home for further treatment.
“You were all so kind – thank you so much.
“And thanks to @peugeotuk (again) for lending us a car with enough room for her to keep her leg stretched out for the whole journey (although it did mean my Dad was relegated for the first time ever to the back seat , where he really enjoyed defining the expression “back seat driver”!!! ).”
Fans rushed to the comments section of Kate’s post to send her their well wishes following her mum’s fall.
Kate’s GMB co-host Charlotte Hawkins penned: “Oh no, your poor mum! Sending love xx.”
A fan added: “If anyone needs a break and some good luck it’s you Kate ! Your positive attitude throughout is amazing.”
Derek has been suffering from several debilitating health issues ever since he was hospitalised last year when he contracted coronavirus.
Kate shared a sweet video of daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 11, playing football together with her mum and dad during their trip away.
In an Instagram post, she thanked Derek’s parents and sisters for helping his nurses to take care of him while she was away.
She wrote: “Paradise Thanks to the wonderful mum dad & sisters draper for coming down to be with Derek (with nurses too of course) so I could take my mum dad, Darcey & Billy to Cornwall.”
She added: “And thanks so so much to @peugeotuk for lending us a car to get us there! We got to see my brother aunts uncles cousins & new baby cousins!”
“None of us have been able to get to see each other since Xmas 2019. So much love & v emotional – not that is made our annual football match any less competitive!!!
“Hope you have all had a great #halfterm xxx #specialmemories.”
Derek contracted COVID-19 in March 2020 and was placed into an induced coma after the virus left him with clots in his lungs, holes in his heart and diabetes.
He remained in hospital for over a year due to the severity of his symptoms, but is now continuing his treatment at home.
