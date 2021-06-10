Latest Sky price cuts offer 'mighty' deals on TV, Netflix and broadband

SKY is slashing prices on TV and broadband with one ‘mighty’ deal giving customers the chance to get telly, internet and Netflix for just £43 per month. Here are all the best discounts available from Sky. If you are looking for a new broadband and TV deal then it might be worth checking out the latest offers from Sky. The satellite television firm has released a swathe of offers which include access to its popular Sky Q service along with fast internet and even boxset binges thanks to Netflix.

There’s plenty of different bundles to choose from with prices starting from £25 for TV only or £43 per month if you want Sky’s broadband as well.

A basic Sky Q box bundle is also included allowing you to record multiple shows at once and find content via the power of your voice.

Express.co.uk has been looking at all of the deals from Sky and here’s our pick of the best discounts available right now

SKY TV ONLY

Sofa So Good • £25 per month • SEE THE DEAL

Includes Sky Entertainment and Netflix

18-month contract with £49 set-up fee

Spring Into Action • £41 per month • SEE THE DEAL

Includes all Sky Sports channels

18-month contract with £49 set-up fee

Sky TV, Netflix & Cinema • £36 per month • SEE THE DEAL

Includes Sky Entertainment, Cinema and Netflix

18-month contract with £49 set-up fee