Led Zeppelin lyrics quiz: Can you name the song and complete these lyrics?

Led Zeppelin came together as a band in the late 1960s and quickly became hugely successful. They lasted a decade together, parting ways in 1980 after the death of their drummer, John Bonham. But can you name the song and complete these famous lyrics?
Led Zeppelin included Robert Plant, John Bonham, John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page.
The foursome rose to stardom in the USA after performing live, rarely releasing singles and focusing instead on albums and live gigs.
However, it ended after a short time when their drummer, John, died, and the band parted ways.
But do you know their songs and could complete their lyrics?
7. Complete the lyrics: “On my way/I’ve been this way ten years to the day”
8. Complete the lyrics: “Eyes that shine, burnin’ red”
9. Complete the lyrics: “Took my chances on a big jet-plane”
10. Complete the lyrics: “You hurt and abuse/Tellin’ all of your lies”
11. Complete the lyrics: “And the warmth of your smile starts a burning”
12. Complete the lyrics: “Mellow is the man who knows what he’s been missing”
7. “Ramble on/Gotta find the queen of all my dreams” – Ramble On
8. “Dreams of you all through my head” – Black Dog
9. “Never let ’em tell ya that they’re all the same” – Going to California
10. “Run ’round, sweet baby, lord, how they hypnotize” – Dazed and Confused
11. “And the thrill of your touch give me fright” – Fool in the Rain
12. “Many, many men can’t see the open road” – Over the Hills and Far Away
