Lorraine Kelly: ITV host breaks silence on 'horrible, draining' court case over £1.2m bill

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly, 61, has broken her silence on a “horrible, draining” court case against HMRC, after receiving a £1.2 million tax bill. For the first time, the media personality has addressed the impact that the court case had on her and her family’s lives, after deciding to take them to court.

Speaking to The Times alongside her daughter Rosie Smith, 27, the ITV host discussed the court case that happened four years ago.

Lorraine said: “When we took the decision to take HMRC to court, it was a horrible, draining experience.”

The star received a tax bill for £1.2 million which branded her an “ITV employee”.

However, the Scottish native disputed this and claimed that she was a freelancer.

READ MORE: ‘Nice to be wanted!’ Piers Morgan breaks silence on joining GB News