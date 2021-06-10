Man Utd 'submit first official Jadon Sancho transfer bid' to Borussia Dortmund

Instead, United signed Facundo Pellistri, 19, and Amad, 18. The former was shipped out on loan midway through the season while Amad is slowly beginning to impress.

Instead, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often chose to deploy Mason Greenwood on the right flank. While the England international did a stellar job, he is viewed by those at the club as a central striker in years to come.

Keen to have an out and out right winger, and not make the same mistakes as last summer, it seems United are acting early in the transfer window.

