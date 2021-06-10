Marine Major General Disciplined Over Deadly 2020 Training Accident

The Marine Corps has disciplined a two-star general for his role in the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle off the coast of California in July that claimed the lives of one sailor and eight Marines, adding to a growing list of senior officers facing consequences from the mishap.

The service announced on Wednesday that Maj. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi, who commanded the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, Calif., at the time of the deadly training accident and then became the Corps’ inspector general, would be permanently removed from his position as inspector general.

General Castellvi was “personally and formally counseled” by the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, said Maj. Jorge A. Hernandez, a Marine spokesman, noting that such action typically prevents an officer from being further promoted in rank or holding command.

The actions taken by Marine leadership against General Castellvi were reported earlier by The San Diego Union-Tribune.