New Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds sound epic ...if you can stomach the price

Sony already makes some of the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds around, but things are about to get a whole lot better. The Japanese firm’s new WF-1000XM4 have been revealed with a new sleeker design and plenty of improvements in the sound department too. Nestled inside these mini music-makers is a newly designed 6mm driver unit that boosts the volume and helps bring a “rich and more immersive sound” to your ears, Sony claims.

Just like its previous generation of Bluetooth earbuds, Sony’s new WF-1000XM4s offer full noise-cancellation, but things are taken up a notch thanks to an improved Processor V1. The company is boasting that this new brain “delivers the industry’s highest level of noise-cancelling yet”, plus it also uses less power than its predecessor meaning they last longer.

Helping things further are newly-developed Noise Isolation Earbud Tips which provide the ultimate fit – that not only makes them more comfortable to wear but stops outside sound leaking into your ear canal. When you’re out and about the WF-1000XM4 include Adaptive Sound Control which adjusts ambient sound settings, depending on the environment around you, for the ideal listening experience.

Other audio features that are worth a mention include full compatibility with stunning High-Resolution Audio music tracks and there’s a technology inside called Digital Sound Enhancement Engine which upscales compressed digital music files in real-time to make everything sound better.