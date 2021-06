It is a repeat of last year’s final which Nadal won 6-0 6-2 7-5 to win a fourth consecutive French Open title.

Nadal is aiming to win a 14th French Open. He lifted his first 16 years ago.

Djokovic has won just once at Roland Garros, defeating Andy Murray in the 2016 final.

He also has just a solitary French Open victory against Nadal in eight attempts, striking a blow to his chances ahead of a potential semi-final.

