Novak Djokovic fans boo as they are kicked out of French Open clash with Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic’s fans were ejected from the French Open and told to ‘respect the players’ with the Serb winning two sets to one against Matteo Berrettini at Roland Garros.

The 5,000 fans dispersed out of the Philippe-Chatrier venue early in the fourth set due to the curfew in Paris, which is 11pm local time.

One fan even had to be given a lengthy talking to by stewards after refusing to move.

Djokovic was two sets up against Berrettini after cruising through the opening stages of the match. Fans inside centre court were told that they would need to leave upon the end of the third set, but it was Berrettini who was victorious to take Djokovic to a fourth set.

A thrilling tiebreaker was won by the world no. 9 after he appeared to be heading towards a straight-sets defeat.

Fans were so entertained that they initially refused to leave. Some boos could be heard from those in attendance.