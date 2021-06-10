Papa John's delivery man left without car after his catalytic converter gets stolen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man whose car was his only source of income is desperate for help after someone stole his catalytic converter.

As a driver for Papa John’s Pizza, Isaac Sanchez’s livelihood depended on his vehicle.

“I was living in my car, yes,” he said.

He said one night, he was sitting in his car watching a movie when thieves tried to steal his catalytic converter. Sanchez was able to scare them away and they took off.

But one day, after making a delivery, something terrifying happened to Sanchez.

“I had people come up beside me on both sides and say, ‘Your car’s on fire,'” said Sanchez. “I guess it was shooting out from both sides.”

Sanchez was lucky enough to safely get out. A mechanic told him the fire started due to the catalytic converter.

“I don’t know how I would have been if anything happened to Isaac,” said Sanchez’s co-worker, Jason Hernandez.

Sanchez said the timing of the theft is far from ideal. He said he broke his knee cap after February’s winter storm. He then got ill and his hospital bills began to pile up.

“It’s been going on for about three months and I’m wondering, ‘What did I do wrong?'” asked Sanchez. “Hopefully, I’ll believe in some type of faith. God, maybe, he will make it better.”

Meanwhile, Hernandez and several other co-workers are trying to do everything they can to help Sanchez during this difficult time.

They were able to book him a couple of days at a motel, provided him with clothes and food and even set up a GoFundMe in hopes of getting Houstonians to pitch in.

“Every time I go home, after work, I always think about Isaac,” said Hernandez. “He is such a nice person and he does not deserve this at all.”

Sanchez is still managing to deliver pizzas using a borrowed car.

Meanwhile, Papa John’s issued a statement saying they’re hoping to help as well.

“We have an employee who has been with the company for 15 years and he needs our help. This is what we do, we step up and help in the community in times of need and we take care of our Papa John’s Houston family,” said Keith Sullins, President of Papa John’s Houston. “I just found out about what this employee is going through. We need to get him back on the road. Our team is dedicated to supporting him. I personally am going to make sure he has a car to drive.”

To help Sanchez’s cause, visit his GoFundMe page.

