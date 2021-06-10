Portugal expats: Major new visa rules for moving abroad post-Brexit

Portugal has previously been cited by experts as a better alternative to Spain for those eyeing a move abroad post-Brexit thanks to its simpler visa requirements. However, there are still plenty of rules which expats will need to meet in order to be granted long-term entry to the country.

“Visits to Schengen countries within the previous 180 days before you travel count towards your 90 days. “To stay longer, to work or study, for business travel or for other reasons, you will need to meet the Portuguese government’s entry requirements.” According to the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service (SEF), expats can attempt to gain residency via a work visa, a study visa or pursuing an application for a residence title. In order to gain residence without an offer of employment, Britons will need to prove an annual income amount or “evidence of sufficient means of subsistence”.

However, this amount is significantly lower than the sum asked for by Spain, something which the ExpatNetwork says makes Portugal a favourable alternative. A spokesperson for the ExpatNetwork explained: “Portugal has a similar visa to Spain’s NLV, the Passive Income Visa, which has a significantly lower annual income requirement – €11,970 (approximately £10,379) for a couple and €16,658 (approximately £14,444) for a family of four). “The visa also does not restrict you from working or setting up a business as the Spanish NLV does.” There are also a number of documents to be submitted, and subsequent checks will be carried out by authorities.

For those travelling to Portugal who already have residency, they must be able to prove this to border controls. “There are separate requirements for those who are resident in Portugal,” states the FCDO. “If you are resident in Portugal, you should carry proof of residence as well as your valid passport when you travel.” For those who were already living in Portugal before Brexit came into force on January 1, their EU resident document must be exchanged for a new “biometric card”. The FCDO explains: “Your EU residence document will continue to be accepted until the new one arrives or until the end of its validity.” Those who have not yet registered for residency, but have been living in Portugal for some years must do so as soon as possible. “If you have been living in Portugal before 1 January 2021 and have not yet registered, email [email protected], to request registration,” continues the FCDO. “You must include a scanned copy or photo of your passport, proof of address and proof you were living in Portugal before January 2021.”

