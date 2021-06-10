PS5 stock UK: Game restock ends – New dates for Argos, Gamebyte and Smyths

This week has been thin on consoles to buy, but we have had two PS5 restocks from GAME and Very. And the good news is that more are on the way, some of which will only be open to those who sign up with an email address. The latest PS5 stock update for the UK comes from Gamebyte, who have confirmed that they will be releasing more PS5 consoles very soon. Gamebyte has confirmed that its next PS5 stock will be limited and will be arriving soon. However, unlike other retailers, Gamebyte asks interested parties to sign up using an email to help avoid bots and scalpers. In a bid to protect genuine gamers and combat bots, Gamebyte will be sending out the link to purchase to those registered to GameByte’s mailing list. The signup details can be found here.

Gamebyte has only listed the Disc version of the PlayStation 5 console and those who are lucky enough to get one will be limited to just one purchase. A message on the site adds: “We know it’s been a while since we had a PS5 update. So, we’ll get straight to it. “We’ll have a limited number of bundles for the disc version of the PS5 available very soon! These will be available to the community exclusively through email. “All you need to do to be notified is sign-up using the form below. Please note: These will be available to UK residents only & are limited to one per-person.” Based on the wording of the new announcement, the next PS5 stock from Gamebyte looks scheduled for later this week (June 10 June 11). Other retailers will be offering stock over the coming days and weeks, including ASDA, John Lewis, AO and ShopTo. These are some of the retailers which could drop more stock this week, while others are planning for further out.

Smyths Toys has been linked to a PS5 stock drop during mid-June, which could mean next week. Meanwhile, Argos is expected to get its next big shipment before the end of the month, although no solid date has been confirmed. Argos is expected to offer its latest shipment in the final weeks of the year, possibly starting on June 17. Currys is another retailer which could offer a stock drop in June but this is expected to be much smaller in size when compared to previous events. Knowing when a stock drop is about to happen is very important but it’s also worth knowing more about the site you’re going to try and use.

Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. More stock is expected before June 10. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until later in June. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME is expected to restock the PlayStation 5 in the next seven days.

