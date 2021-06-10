Scotland bans UK cruise from docking, with even SCOTS blocked from own country

The ship was initially planned to dock at Greenock on Wednesday 9 June at approximately 9:30am and depart the port again at 8:00pm.

According to the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), Scottish passengers were due to join the cruise in Greenock and an anticipated third of the current passengers were expected to go ashore for excursions on Wednesday.

However, the Scottish government have been firm in saying this stop can not go ahead.

According to the government, Scotland is not to allow domestic cruises until the entire country has reached “level one” under Sturgeon’s roadmap out of lockdown.

