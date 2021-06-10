Spain: Testing rules tighten for visits to the Canary and Balearic Islands – FCDO advice

Some travel restrictions are in place for international transit through Spanish airports by passengers on flights departing from the UK.

The FCDO explains: “If you are transiting Spain by air from the UK you are not subject to testing requirements, however, you are required to complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel declaring any known history of exposure to COVID-19 and giving contact details.”

Spain’s archipelagos were recent left devastated after they did not make it onto the green list at the most recent review.

Both the Canary and Balearic Islands had been predicted by experts as potentials for quarantine travel due to their Covid figures, however the Uk Government decided to make no new additions to the list.

