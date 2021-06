Applicants can rest assured income, savings or investments will not affect eligibility for Carer’s Credit.

So, how significant are these credits?

Quilter explains each annual credit missed could cost a person 1/35th of the value of the state pension.

This is around £260 per year or £5,200 over the course of a typical 20-year retirement, the firm added.

