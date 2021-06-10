Summer Game Fest UK time, date and live stream: Elden Ring, COD Season 4, Among Us, MORE

UPDATE: The Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live conference is streaming live on YouTube.

The event started with a look at 2K and Gearbox Software’s Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. The game has an early 2022 release date on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

You can watch the action unfold by clicking play on the YouTube embed below.

ORIGINAL: The 2021 Summer Game Fest event is about to begin, just days ahead of this year’s E3 Gaming Expo.

Organised by journalist Geoff Keighley, the Summer Game Fest is an ongoing selection of events dedicated to new and upcoming video game releases.

It all begins with the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live stream, which takes place at 7pm BST on June 10.

“This June, the video game industry unites to preview what’s next, starting with a spectacular Kickoff Live! show hosted by Geoff Keighley on Thursday, June 10,” reads the official announcement.

“Keep checking back as events are added to the calendar. Everything can be streamed for free, no badges needed.”

The Kickoff Live event will reportedly feature over 30 games, not to mention live musical performances and developer commentary.

Among Us will make an appearance during the event, as the developer provides an update on what’s next for the social deduction game.

It will be an exciting night for horror fans, as The Evil Dead Video Game showcases gameplay during the stream.