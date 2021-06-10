Summer garden pests: When FOUR pests that could invade your home this summer

Gardens will spring to life at this time of year, with many plants committed to a summer bloom. The recent weather has persuaded many people to do the same, so they can soak up the Sun while they can. But they may also notice an uptick in the number of pests they spot in their green spaces at this time of year.

Which pests could invade your home this summer?

Spring and summer leave green spaces teeming with life, as most flowers bloom during these seasons to soak up the Sun.

Unfortunately for insect-averse Brits, it also means a handful of creepy-crawlies may join them.

Bugs like the abundance of plants for feeding and pollination, but they may also look inside people’s homes.

