TUI axes more June holidays including Canary Islands, Greece and Malta

TUI has assured customers it will not take them to destinations if the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against non-essential travel.

The travel provider is “reviewing” its current flight and holiday programme, and sharing information to travellers whose plans may have been cancelled.

In a recent update, holidays including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings to an array of destinations have now been cancelled.

Cancelled holidays include those due to depart on or before June 20, 2021, to Aruba, the Balearic Islands (Majorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera), Croatia with the exception of Kvarner Bay, Cyprus, Greece (Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thassos, and Chania in Crete), Jamaica, Italy, mainland Spain, La Palma in the Canary Islands and Malta.

