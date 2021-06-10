Two Point Campus Confirmed For Switch, Arrives 2022

Two Point Campus leaked recently thanks to the Microsoft Store, but today was formally announced as part of Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live. You can check out the cinematic trailer above – the good news is that Switch is included among the systems getting the game in 2022.

Two Point Hospital has already been a big hit for developers Two Point and publishers SEGA, with the Switch version going down rather well. This new Campus game looks to adopt the same formula, but this time in the context of running a University / College that has all sorts of wacky classes and research projects. Below is a bit of blurb.

The academic year… is here! Take advantage of the opportunity to spend way more time with the little people in your university. The academic year begins with a summer break, giving you enough time to get everything looking great before your students move in. Build libraries, hire the best staff (from eccentric professors to madcap researchers), kit your campus out with the best courses and watch the academic potential of your students get unlocked!

But it’s not just work hard in Two Point Campus. Get to know your students, explore their individual personalities, wants and needs. Keep them happy with clubs, societies, gigs. Surround them with friends, help them develop relationships, furnish them with pastoral care and ensure they have the right amount of joie de vivre to develop into incredible individuals who will do the legacy of your university proud.

So there you have it; are you planning to grab this on Switch?

