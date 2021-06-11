Amazon offering huge Echo Buds discount ahead of Prime Day 2021

Prime Day 2021 is kicking off on June 21, but that doesn’t mean Amazon customers can’t grab an incredible bargain right now. In the run-up to Prime Day 2021 (which is running on June 21 and June 22) Amazon is offering a huge saving on its Echo Buds wireless earbuds. The Echo Buds usually cost £119.99, but right now Amazon has reduced the price to just £49.99 – a 58 per cent saving.

The deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and is running for a limited time only.

The offer ends on June 22, so if you want to take advantage of this great money saving deal you better not delay.

The Echo Buds come with hands-free Alexa access, Bose active noise reduction tech and five hours of juice per charge.

When factoring in the charging case the Echo Buds offer up to 20 hours worth of battery life.

