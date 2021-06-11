Annapurna Interactive Locks In Last Stop's Switch Release Date, Launches This July

Update (Fri 11th Jun, 2021 05:30 BST): A release date has now been locked in for Last Stop during the Day of the Devs 2021 livestream. It’ll be arriving on all platforms including Nintendo Switch on 22nd July.

“Last Stop is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on July 22, 2021. A single-player third-person adventure set in present day London, you’ll play as three separate characters whose worlds collide in the midst of a supernatural crisis. What connects these three strangers? Where will fate lead them?”

Original article (Wed 14th Apr, 2021 18:25 BST): Annapurna Interactive is undoubtedly one of the premier publishers in the Indie space, and it’s also been pretty supportive of Nintendo Switch. Today the publisher confirmed release details and a Switch version of Last Stop, and also unveiled a new title called Hindsight.

Last Stop was revealed previously for other platforms, and it’s pleasing to see it make its way to Switch too. Out in July, it’s a third-person adventure in which you play as three different characters; their stories will intersect and reveal a wider mystery.

Hindsight was a new reveal in the Indie World Showcase, it’s described as “a poignant narrative game about an older woman reminiscing about her family”. Objects from her past serve as portals to memories, as you move towards an understanding of her biggest regret. This one is due out this year.

Do you like the look of Last Stop and Hindsight?

