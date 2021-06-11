Ben Fogle 'confused' after wife sends pregnancy scan snap 'I've been away for a long time'

Countryfile presenter Ben Fogle, 47, has opened up about his “confusion” after his wife, Marina, sent him a snap of an ultrasound pregnancy scan. The TV host took to social media to celebrate the happy news, but revealed he was in shock as he has been away from home for “a long time”. However, in a turn of events, the star went on to reveal that the expectant mother wasn’t his wife.
Taking to Instagram, the BBC star shared the news with his 376,000 fans.
Ben posted a sweet snap of a black and white ultrasound scan, which he said his spouse had sent him.
He wrote: “Marina just sent me this with no words which got me reaaaaallllly confused…. because I’ve been away for a long time.”(sic)
The star went on to reveal that the expecting mother wasn’t the mother of his two children, but instead their dog, Nero, as he added: “#puppies.”
READ MORE: Paula Radcliffe talks feeling ‘guilty’ after daughter’s cancer news
In a post shared by his wife, Marina revealed that her beau had been away filming at Longleat Safari Park.
In a follow-up picture, the adventurer revealed that he had received “disgusted” messages from social media users about owning a pregnant dog.
Sharing a cute picture of his son Ludovic cuddling the family dog, Ben reassured fans that he and his father are not “puppy farmers”.
The star started by thanking fans for the “concerned” messages about their pregnant black Labrador, before admitting that the pregnancy was “carefully considered”.
He went on to emphasise how important puppies are when it comes to training them from an early age to become service dogs.
Ben added: “Those ‘disgusted’ that we have a pregnant dog might want to consider that charities like Hearing Dogs for Deaf people, co-founded by my father, rely on good, young dogs to train.”
He added: “I was sharing an amusing post about pregnancy and puppies.
“It’s the summer. The sun is shining. Love, peace and puppy licks,” he signed off.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments