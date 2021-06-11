Ben Fogle 'confused' after wife sends pregnancy scan snap 'I've been away for a long time'

Countryfile presenter Ben Fogle, 47, has opened up about his “confusion” after his wife, Marina, sent him a snap of an ultrasound pregnancy scan. The TV host took to social media to celebrate the happy news, but revealed he was in shock as he has been away from home for “a long time”. However, in a turn of events, the star went on to reveal that the expectant mother wasn’t his wife.

Taking to Instagram, the BBC star shared the news with his 376,000 fans.

Ben posted a sweet snap of a black and white ultrasound scan, which he said his spouse had sent him.

He wrote: “Marina just sent me this with no words which got me reaaaaallllly confused…. because I’ve been away for a long time.”(sic)

The star went on to reveal that the expecting mother wasn’t the mother of his two children, but instead their dog, Nero, as he added: “#puppies.”

