Blake Lively pays tribute to her father after his death

After her father, Ernie Lively, died at the age of 74, Blake Lively shared a tribute to him.

His career spanned 45 years, during which he appeared in several television series, such as The Dukes of Hazzard, as well as films such as Turner & Hooch and in the first two Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films.

He passed away in Los Angeles last week, and was believed to have had heart issues.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ernie’s wife and children were present at the time of his death.

While resting her head on her father’s shoulder, Lively posted a picture of her on Instagram Story.

The Hollywood actress added a love emoji to show how sincere she was.

And Ryan Reynolds was kind enough to feature it on his own Facebook page.

Ernie was married to Elaine Lively’s mother, and together, they had four more children—Jason, Robyn, Eric, and Lori.

Amber Tamblyn, who appeared in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie, shared an Instagram homage to Ernie, in addition to also paying tribute to him in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films.

While walking, she posted a story on Instagram that said, “Rest in peace, our beloved fraternity’s lovely and great sister: Ernie Lively. What a wonderful, kind person! Your passing will be deeply felt, but you will not be forgotten. We really, really love you. Hey Blake! My sister, I love you. “