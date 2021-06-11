Control is available for free on the Epic Games Store

Control, a Supernatural thriller, is available for free on the Epic Games Store until June 17th at 11 a.m. ET.All you need is an Epic Games account – simply log in to the store during the deal’s duration to get your PC copy.

If you haven’t played Control before, I strongly advise you to do so. I had pleasure exploring the game’s eerie paranormal atmosphere and using protagonist Jesse Faden’s psychic talents to toss objects from the environment at foes.

Control is available as part of Epic’s Mega Sale, which runs through June 17th. As with last year, Epic is offering its $10 Epic Coupons, which are applied automatically during the sale to qualifying titles that cost $14.99 or more. Additionally, there are also significant reductions in popular titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077.

CONTROL

After an extraterrestrial threat attacks a covert agency in New York, you become the new director.

This supernatural third-person action-adventure from developer Remedy Entertainment will test your ability to handle a combination of supernatural abilities, adjustable loadouts, and reactive settings while navigating a vast and unpredictable universe.

Control is the story of Jesse Faden and her personal search for answers as she matures into the Director’s role. Control’s universe, like the allies Jesse meets along the road, has its own tale. Jesse collaborates with other Bureau agents on unusual experiments and uncovers secrets.