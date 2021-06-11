Cornwall holidays: A look inside Carbis Bay hotel where G7 leaders will stay this weekend

Adventure seekers, though, might want to make use of the Ocean Sports Hire Centre, offering kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing and sea safaris.

If the rain cloud do make an appearance, guests can tuck themselves away in the hotel’s private cinema room.

Of course, there are also a number of business meeting rooms and even a boardroom where it is likely the world leaders will spend plenty of time throughout the summit.

When it comes to dining, visitors could be stuck for choice thanks to an array of cuisines on offer.

