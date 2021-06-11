Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards this week and Bungie loot report

The Trials of Osiris begin today, with Destiny 2 gamers taking on the latest Crucible challenges to earn the best rewards on offer. As usual, returning loot will be available to those who can string together a generous amount of wins. The Legendary Shayura’s Wrath SMG has been a popular choice for Trials during Season 14, and there’s a good chance it will be available again before June ends. The first matches will be kicking off at 6pm BST on Friday, June 11, 2021. The new rewards curated by Bungie will be available between now and the next Weekly Reset, which is scheduled for June 15. Saint-14 is the full-time Trials of Osiris vendor who currently resides in the Tower Hangar with his pigeons and ship.

And visiting him will be worth it for those who can smash through the Crucible and score some wins as Saint’s inventory updates with Trials Passages, Bounties, and the option to turn in Trials Tokens. The map rotations continue each week, although Bungie has made changes to the weapons you can pick up during an event. Last week saw Bungie offer the Shayura’s Wrath SMG for three-wins, a Class Item for five-wins, seven-wins for the Sword, and Flawless offering an adept Fusion Rifle. Season 14 has also seen Bungie release a new weapon as part of Trials, meaning something similar could happen again.

Details on other aspects of the Trials experience can be found below, courtesy of Bungie: Trials Passages: “There are five unique Passages that can be bought from Saint-14 which offer their own mechanics. Each Passage will track wins and losses in a single Trials run. If three losses appear on a Passage, players will be restricted from the activity and have to either reset the Passage or purchase a new one.” These include: Mercy: Always available and Forgives one loss per run. Ferocity: Always available and with zero losses, your Third Win grants a Bonus Win. Confidence: Unlocks after going Flawless and grants a bonus reward from the Flawless chest. Wealth: Unlocks at 5 wins and Increases Trials tokens from completing and winning Trials matches. Wisdom: Unlocks at 7 wins and grants bonus XP from Trials Wins, scaling with the number of Wins on a Ticket.

Trials Bounties: “Along with Passages, players can also purchase three different Trials Bounties which will reward players for completing them: Weekly Bounties will reward XP, Glimmer, 35 Valor Rank Points, and 5 Trials Tokens; Daily Bounties will reward XP, 15 Valor Rank Points, and 2 Trials Tokens; and Additional Bounties will offer XP and 2 Trials Tokens.” And Trials of Osiris isn’t the only PvP event available to Guardians today and over the weekend. The Iron Banner is still in progress and will remain playable until Tuesday, June 15, with Bungie telling gamers last week: “Last Iron Banner, the Riiswalker Shotgun and Archon’s Thunder Machine Gun were introduced through a Seasonal quest. We quickly identified an issue where these new tools of destruction weren’t available through alternate means. If you’ve been holding tokens for future loot, it’s almost time to sell.”

