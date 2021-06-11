EA hacked: FIFA 21 source code and more 'stolen' by hackers

“No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business.

“We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation.”

The news marks the latest high-profile hack targeting one of the gaming industry’s biggest names.

In February CD Projekt Red were the targets of a ransomware attack, with source code for games allegedly stolen.

In the aftermath of this attack The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 makers said they wouldn’t negotiate with the threat actors.

