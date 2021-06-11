Electronic Arts Hit By Cyber Attack, Hackers Take Source Code And Tools

It seems another high-profile video game company has been hacked. This time it is the third-party giant Electronic Arts.

The data breach was originally reported on by VICE Motherboard, which reveals hackers have stolen “a wealth of game source code and related tools” for the Frostbite engine (known for powering games like FIFA).

The hackers say they apparently have “full capability of exploiting” EA services and have supposedly stolen 780GB of data. They’re now attempting to sell it.

An EA spokesperson confirmed the company had been compromised, in a statement to Motherboard:

“We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen”

No player data has been stolen, and there is believed to be no risk to player privacy. EA has also improved its security since the incident and is now working with law enforcement and other experts as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

This breach follows a cyber attack on Capcom last November and one on CD Projekt Red in February of this year. If we hear any developments about this latest one, we’ll be sure to let you know.

