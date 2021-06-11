Elvis Presley's father detailed real reason the King left Priscilla Presley

Elvis Presley first met Priscilla Presley (née Beaulieu) in Germany while he was stationed in the army. The star, who had found a great deal of success already in America, was drafted in 1958 during which he went to Friedberg, Germany. During this time he met the young Priscilla. After their relationship blossomed, he brought her back to live with him in Graceland in 1963. The couple were married in 1967 after being together for almost a decade. A year later, their daughter Lisa Marie Presley was born.

Unfortunately for the family, the couple split up in 1973 following an affair between Priscilla and a karate instructor, Mike Stone. Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley, tells a different story, however. In 1978 the patriarch of the family wrote a lengthy piece in the magazine Good Housekeeping following Elvis’ death in 1977. Speaking about his son’s relationships, Vernon wrote: “His mother [Gladys] and I didn’t try to influence Elvis’ choice of a wife any more than we’d tried to influence his choice of a career. We didn’t care whom he married just so long as she was the girl with whom he’d be happiest.” READ MORE: Elvis Presley ‘cried himself to sleep’ after watching classic movie

Vernon then detailed how Priscilla stayed with him in Memphis to finish high school in the early 1960s. During this time, he said: “Being an Air Force officer’s daughter, Priscilla had been brought up to be disciplined and strong-minded, but she is also a tender and loving girl.” He then revealed why he believed the couple’s relationship fell apart after just six years. Vernon wrote: “I believe that Elvis’ marriage to her failed simply because he realised after the wedding that he didn’t really want to be married.”

Ginger was in Elvis’ home Graceland when he died on August 16, 1977. She was the final girlfriend of the star and had been given a diamond engagement ring just before his death. Vernon wrote: “Finally, just a day or so before he died, I told him: ‘I keep hearing and reading that you’re going to announce your engagement. “‘Is that right? When are you going to get married?’ [Elvis said:] ‘Only God knows.'” Vernon added: “I got a feeling then that maybe he was changing his mind about marriage.”

Despite Elvis and Priscilla splitting up, they remained good friends after the divorce. Priscilla received a staggering $ 725,000 settlement and the pair agreed to share custody of their daughter, Lisa-Marie. On the day they left the courthouse, Elvis and Priscilla walked out of their divorce proceedings hand in hand. SOURCE

