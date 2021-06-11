How to get rid of crows from your garden – 6 key tips to banish bird pests

4. Get something shiny

Despite the old wives tale of crows collecting shiny items, popping anything with a sheen in your garden can deter the birds.

Crows don’t like anything shiny or reflective, and so putting these in your garden will stop them from visiting.

You can use CDs, old silverware, wind chimes, or anything with a shine to it.

Amazon sells reflective scare tape, which can be placed around your garden – on top of sheds etc. to prevent crows from visiting your garden.

