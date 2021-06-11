How to Watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

In just over 48 hours, gamers across the globe will come together to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, featuring the latest on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners from around the world.

The show will run about 90 minutes in length and will be packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more.

Wherever in the world you may be, if you have a screen and internet access, you’ll be able to join in on our biggest moment of 2021 so far. Let’s get specific:

When is the event? Sunday June 13 at 10am Pacific Time.

How do I watch? The showcase will be streamed out live on official Xbox channels, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

The show will also be streamed out simultaneously on channels across the globe, including Bilibili in China, Jeuxvideo in France, and VK in Russia, OTT platforms including Samsung TV+, Xumo, PlutoTV and Vizio, and regional Xbox pages on Facebook and elsewhere.

Important note: the show will be streamed in 1080p at 60fps. For a more representative look at the visuals contained in the showcase, we recommend watching the 4K / 60fps rebroadcast of the showcase on the Xbox YouTube channel, which will be available after the conclusion of the premiere. We will be sure to post on @Xbox social when the 4K / 60fps version is ready to view.

Is the event available in languages other than English? We will be providing subtitle support in the following languages: LATAM Spanish, BR Portuguese, German, Parisian French, Russian, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Japanese, Korean, Polish, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, Malay, Vietnamese, Persian (Farsi), Greek, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Czech, Norwegian, Greek, Hungarian, Finnish, Slovak, Hebrew, and Portugal Portuguese. We expect to have all languages available with the show’s live broadcast but it is possible that select languages may need to be added in the days following the broadcast if they have not finished translating.

The easiest way to find your preferred language is to check out your country’s Xbox page on Facebook or by viewing on the official Xbox YouTube channel and clicking the gear icon in the lower right corner.

Is the show going to be Accessible to those with low/no hearing or low/no vision? There will be a version of the show with American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the Xbox YouTube channel.

I’m not going to be able to watch, where can I find out what was announced? As announcements roll out during the broadcast, the Xbox Wire team will be publishing detailed blog posts containing key announcements right here at news.xbox.com (including localized versions in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, LATAM Spanish, and Russian).

Xbox FanFest Watch Party: Arrive early and join us starting at 9:00am PT for the Xbox FanFest Watch Party where we will have an exclusive Q&A with special guests from Team Xbox and Bethesda. Sign up as an Xbox FanFest fan at www.xbox.com/fanfest and opt-in for the Xbox FanFest Watch Party.

Special event Xbox Gear: The Xbox Gear Shop is joining the action with brand new Summer Collections for Xbox and Halo, plus some other surprises to help celebrate the Games Showcase including a commemorative glass that can be personalized with your gamertag! Shop at gear.xbox.com

Notes for co-streamers and creators: We at Xbox greatly appreciate any co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so. To that end, we have acquired re-transmission rights to all licensed music featured in this livestream broadcast. However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee music labels/publishers/bots will not incorrectly claim something on stream. If you’re co-streaming on Twitch, they recommend co-streaming from the /twitchgaming channel. Click here for more details from Twitch.

Video on Demand (VOD): The music in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is licensed for 12+ months for all online use worldwide. We recommend delisting or deleting your VOD video by June 1, 2022 to reduce DMCA risk.

For those planning to create full post-show breakdowns in the form of VOD coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by music industry bots. Note, video footage of games is perfectly fine – just be wary of copyrighted music, commonly found in game trailers.

Assets: For those interested, we’re sharing some Xbox 2021-themed stream overlays and additional assets to plus up your stream, accessible on Xbox Wire here. These assets are free for use in your stream.

See you on Sunday!