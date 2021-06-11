Kidney cancer: The lesser-known danger sign found in the way you sleep warning of risk

Kidney, or renal, cancer refers to any cancer that involves the kidney. Older age, obesity, smoking, and high blood pressure increase the risk of developing kidney cancer. Suffering with night sweats could be an indication of your risk to the deadly disease.
Most people will suffer with unusual symptoms which are not always obvious to the deadly disease.
The symptoms can also be caused by a variety of other common conditions.
When kidney cancer does cause symptoms, these may include:
Blood in your urine (this is the most common symptom)
A dull pain in your side between your upper abdomen and back
A high temperature, night sweats and feeling very tired
Losing weight for no obvious reason
A lump in the tummy area, side or back.
People who believe could have symptoms of kidney cancer should see their GP.
Every year there are around 11,900 cases of kidney cancer in the UK – 7,400 cases in men and 4,500 cases diagnosed in women.
Every year about 4,300 people die from the disease.
Cancer Research UK warns that just under half – 42 per cent – of kidney cancer cases each year in the UK is linked to major lifestyle and other risk factors including obesity and smoking.
Research has also found kidney cancer risk is 23 per cent higher per 10cm height increment. Risk is also higher in people with diabetes.
Healthcare professionals do not know exactly what causes kidney cancer, however, genetic and environmental factors may play a role.
Cancer starts when there is a change in the structure of DNA in cells, which causes them to grow uncontrollably resulting in a tumour eventually forming.
Without treatment, cancer grows and spreads. It usually spreads through the lymphatic system, which is a series of nodes or glands that exist throughout the body.
Treatment
In most cases, surgery is the first option, said Medical News Today.
The health site added: “The surgeon may remove part or all of a kidney, as well as tissue from around the tumour.
“If necessary, they may need to remove lymph nodes and other tissues.
“A person can function with just one kidney, so removing a whole kidney is an option.
Laparoscopic surgery, which requires only small incisions, is often possible.”
