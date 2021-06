It said: “Due to a machine defect there is a risk that metal dust may have contaminated the products.

“Therefore customers are asked not to consume it.

“Instead, return the product to a Lidl store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

“Any customers with queries or concerns can contact the Lidl Customer Services Team on the contact numbers.”

