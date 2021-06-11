Mark Drakeford defends wait for restriction-free date in Wales amid Delta variant fears

The First Minister for Wales has defended his cautious stance against the Delta variant, which is thought to be spreading rapidly among younger unvaccinated people. On Thursday’s BBC Newsnight, Mr Drakeford doubled down on the decision to review of the coronavirus restrictions every three weeks.

Asked about his opposition to setting a date for the easing of lockdown rules, Mr Drakeford said: “Well, we give dates every three weeks.

“So, we’ve been on a three-week decision-making cycle for more than a year now, people in Wales are very used to that.”

Mr Drakeford also highlighted the current uncertainty surrounding the vaccination drive.

He said: “I think it’s too optimistic to say that vaccination has broken the link between falling ill and hospitalisation with the new Delta variant.