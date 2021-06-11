Maureen Lipman quits Celebrity Gogglebox episode due to 'dangly bits'

Hull’s very own Maureen Lipman walked out of an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox because of excess “dangly bits”.

Whilst watching the dating show Naked Attraction, the Coronation Street actress could not quite believe what she saw.

Joined by her old friend and fellow actor Giles Brandreth, the soap star who plays Tyrone Dobbs’ grandmother Evelyn, thought appearing on the Channel 4 show would simply be “a few quips and done”.

Lipman revealed the hours of filming required for the show made the process something which had to be “endured” and claims the editors axed her “witty” lines.

In an interview with Radio Times she explained: “They’re not really interested in our opinions on what they’re giving us.

“I’d seen Gogglebox and I thought: ‘Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it? But it’s your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want. They’re searching for ways to make me go: ‘Urgh!’

“So I thought: ‘Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction. So I’m going’.”

Brandreth also agreed adding: “Some of the things that Maureen has said are Oscar-winning funny. But what do they use? Us yawning!”

In un-aired scenes Maureen apparently walked out of the room during filming for the show as they were forced to watch Channel 4 dating show Naked Attraction and came back with a supermarket bag-for-life on her head.

But it was cut out of the final broadcast version.

Some of the stars taking to their sofas in the latest celebrity special are Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie, and Spice Girl Mel C and her brother Paul.

They’ll be joined by radio DJ Clara Amfo and her brother Andy, football pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie, and Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

