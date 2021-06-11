National Insurance contributions changes 'in short-term' predicted for the self-employed

Commenting on the report, Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The government’s reply to the ‘Tax after Coronavirus’ report was an emphatic ‘not now!’

“Some potential tax changes have been taken off the table entirely, while others have been pushed very firmly down to the other end of it.

“While the economy is still recovering, and we’re still uncertain whether new variants will divert the path out of the crisis, the government isn’t going to make any sudden moves.

“Nobody is going to touch pensions tax relief, capital gains tax, inheritance tax or stamp duty until we’re on a much firmer footing.

