Neoverse Super Hero DLC is Available Today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Hello, this is Dong-hyo Kim, CEO of Tino games, the developer of Neoverse. Today, I’m here to provide a brief explanation of Neoverse and related details of the DLC that was just released.

Neoverse is a roguelike game based on cards. All three characters have different skill concepts so that you can enjoy the game diversely with randomly distributed cards and items by each game. Also, there are unique features such as accurate attack or accurate defense, and those features provide special effects. Therefore, strategic elements are essential to play Neoverse.

With Super Hero DLC, which is available today, superhero costumes are included for the main characters of Neoverse, Naya, Claire, and Helena. Those costumes are going to provide different experiences.

To celebrate Neoverse Hero DLC‘s release, there are various events prepared in the official Discord server of Neoverse. Please join the Neoverse Discord server and check out other details by the following link.

Super Hero Pack SK Telecom.co, Ltd. ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 1 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 1.99 $ 1.79 This DLC includes super charming “Super Hero” style costumes from Naya, Claire and Helena. Includes [100 Trophy] where you can purchase gears immediately. – You must have the latest update installed before using this content.