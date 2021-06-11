Neoverse Super Hero DLC is Available Today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Hello, this is Dong-hyo Kim, CEO of Tino games, the developer of Neoverse. Today, I’m here to provide a brief explanation of Neoverse and related details of the DLC that was just released.
Neoverse is a roguelike game based on cards. All three characters have different skill concepts so that you can enjoy the game diversely with randomly distributed cards and items by each game. Also, there are unique features such as accurate attack or accurate defense, and those features provide special effects. Therefore, strategic elements are essential to play Neoverse.
With Super Hero DLC, which is available today, superhero costumes are included for the main characters of Neoverse, Naya, Claire, and Helena. Those costumes are going to provide different experiences.
To celebrate Neoverse Hero DLC‘s release, there are various events prepared in the official Discord server of Neoverse. Please join the Neoverse Discord server and check out other details by the following link.
This DLC includes super charming “Super Hero” style costumes from Naya, Claire and Helena. Includes [100 Trophy] where you can purchase gears immediately. – You must have the latest update installed before using this content.
NEOVERSE is a time warping multiverse game consisting of thrilling adventures that are packed with great and exciting challenges; combining roguelite, deck building, strategy gameplay all in one. It puts your skills to the test. Set off on an adventure with unique heroes to save the living realms regardless of time and space. “Be the savior of Neoverse” -Create your own Strategy with 300 cards and over 100 skills -Choose from 3 charismatic characters, each with their own unique abilities and specialities. -Over 70 types of Monsters that need to be defeated in order to save the world, each with their different patterns -Multiple skill Combinations for each Hero -Master challenging levels for more Sophisticated Gamers “Start your journey across time and space to save Neoverse” -Experience Different combinations by using new cards each time you play -Your future destinations will depend on every decisions you make -Plots and enemies dodging over the past, the future and beyond are legendary tales yet to be told. “Endless gaming experience” -Strategy Customization is key to saving the Neoverse -Auto-draw system for remaining cards -Weave your talent tree and create your own skill combination -Switch between various gear options to master your game “Become who you want to be” -Unlock the DLC and have even more fun throughout the Neoverse -Customize your character to merge into your unique role as a Hero “Transcend Time and Space by becoming a time traveling Hero” Immerse yourself on your journey through Neoverse, your problems, your joy – all these things become one, and you will find yourself transcended to the future.
Author: Dong-hyo Kim, CEO, Tino Games
This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire
