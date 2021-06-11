New Animated Series Of Castlevania Confirmed For Netflix

© Netflix / Konami

The Castlevania animated series on Netflix has been a highlight in terms of game-themed TV shows or films on the streaming platform, a mature and stylised take on the IP. However, series 4 — which has been live for a little while — was said to be the last in that run. Well, it was the last season in that run, but the same team is now working on a new series that takes in a different era and new leading characters.

The new series will primarily feature Richter Belmont and Maria Renard, and intriguingly will take place in 1792 France against the backdrop of the country’s revolution.

That was a pretty cool announcement as part of the game-themed episode of Netflix Geeked Week; are you looking forward to the new season?

