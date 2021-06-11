Nottingham area, a severe thunderstorm warning and a flood warning

For the Nottingham area, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Flash Flood Warning.

Thursday’s thunderstorm warning will last until 3:45 p.m., while the flood warning will last until 9 p.m.

A heavy thunderstorm was located above Carney shortly before 3 p.m. and is practically stationary. This storm is expected to produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

Some trees and huge branches will collapse as a result of damaging winds. This could result in injury to those who are outside, as well as damage to homes and automobiles. Roadways may become impassable due to fallen trees. Localized blackouts are a possibility. Unsecured light things have the potential to become projectiles.

Additionally, Doppler radar revealed heavy rain as a result of thunderstorms. Flooding is occurring in the warning region or is anticipated to begin shortly. A total of between one and three inches of rain has fallen.

Towson, Parkville, Carney, Perry Hall, Rosedale, Overlea, Fullerton, Rossville, Golden Ring, White Marsh, Fallston, Hampton, Kingsville, Joppa, Lutherville-Timonium, Nottingham, Glen Arm, and Fork are all affected by these advisories.

Source: Nottinghammd.com