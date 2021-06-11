Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal LIVE: Nadal takes first set in French Open semi-final

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal LIVE: Score updates from French Open semi-final

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are expected on court from 4:30pm.

Nadal hoping to reach his 14th French Open final, he’s won each of them

Djokovic would reach his fifth final at Roland Garros if he wins

Nadal defeated Djokovic in last year’s final to win his 13th title

The Spaniard has won their last five meetings on clay

Nadal takes the first set 6-3, having stormed into a 5-0 lead before a Djokovic resurgence. Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal live score: 3-6, 3-2 (*denotes to serve)

Djokovic 3-6, 3-2 Nadal* We’re back following serve at Roland Garros. Don’t even bother with the football tonight – this is the place to be.

*Djokovic 3-6, 2-2 Nadal All square in the second set. Much more even than at this point in the first. This is easily still there for the taking for Djokovic.

Djokovic 3-6, 2-1 Nadal* And now Nadal breaks! A chance for him to serve to level the set next.

*Djokovic 3-6, 2-0 Nadal Wow! Djokovic breaks Nadal early in the second set. This has been enthralling so far.

Djokovic 3-6, 1-0 Nadal* Better start to the second set for Djokovic. He needs to take some confidence from those three successful games in a row in the previous set.

Nadal wins the first set Djokovic 3-6 Nadal It was beginning to look pretty nervy for the 13-times champion, losing three games in a row. He lost five set points during the set but he finally sees it through despite Djokovic’s resurgence. A step closer to a 14th French Open final?

Djokovic 3-5 Nadal* Djokovic wins a third consecutive game.

Djokovic 2-5 Nadal Well, well, well… we have a match everyone. Djokovic breaks following a match that swung in several directions. The Serb initially had a break point, before Nadal won foyr consecutive points to earn a set point. But it was Djokovic who saw it through. He now serves to make this set look a little more respectable.

Djokovic 1-5 Nadal* Djokovic has some light relief, finally. It’s Nadal to serve for the first set here at Roland Garros.

Mark Petchey, on commentary with ITV4 is confused by Djokovic’s approach. “I’m baffled by the amount of drop shots he’s attempted in this first set,” the former British No 1 says. “But on the other side of the coin, it’s just a treasure trove of incredible shots [from Nadal].”

*Djokovic 0-5 Nadal Djokovic is still not on the board. Nadal has been absolutely rampant.

Djokovic 0-4 Nadal* Nadal breaks again and this is getting closer to a repeat of last year’s final. The Spaniard had won nine points in a row until Djokovic made it 15-30 in that game.

*Djokovic 0-3 Nadal This is a repeat of last year’s final, which Nadal won to lift his 13th French Open title. He bagelled in the first set then…

Nadal breaks Djokovic 0-2 Nadal* It’s an early break for the Spaniard. Some of the rallies have already been incredible.

*Djokovic 0-1 Nadal The Serb had advantage at deuce and an early opportunity to break. Nadal then brought it back but double faulted, though ends up taking the game. Already some excellent tennis on display.

6:10pm: Nadal to serve first…

Nearly ready to go Djokovic and Nadal are walking out at Philippe-Chatrier. Follow all the updates here at Express Sport.

Tsitsipas: ‘Most important win of my career’ He’s in tears, bless him. “My dream was to play here, my dream was to play in the biggest matches,” Tsitsipas says. “It was so tense. I came back, stayed alive and had the crowd with me. They were cheering me. “[After being dragged back to 2-2] I still saw an opportunity to fight back. I went through a lot of phases of emotional breakdowns. “This win is the most important of my career so far.” He is the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final. “I’m very happy that Greece is more a part of the tennis community,” he continues. “Me and Maria [Sakkari] have been doing a great job. “We need to keep Greece’s hopes alive.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 Zverev fought back so well from two sets down but appeared to run out of steam towards the end. After an enthralling semi-final, the 22-year-old Tsitsipas – through to his first Grand Slam final – will play Djokovic or Nadal in the French Open final. We’ll have Novak vs Rafa next…

5:35pm: Zverev serves to keep himself in the match. It’s 5-3 and Tsitsipas is now serving to win…

5:25pm: Tsitsipas leads 5-2 in the fifth. It’s Zverev to serve to stay in the match.

5:12pm: Tsitsipas breaks Zverev in the deciding set. It’s 3-1 to the Greek…

4:52pm: Zverev takes set four in the other semi-final. He’s now 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 against Tsitsipas. It’s going the distance between the pair to decide who will face either Djokovic or Nadal. Let’s hope the excitement continues!

4:25pm: In the other semi-final, Zverev has just taken a 3-1 lead against Tsitsipas in the fourth set. This could be heading for a decider…

Hello and welcome to Express Sport’s LIVE coverage of the French Open semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Nadal is hoping to reach his 14th final at Roland Garros but will need to be the in-form world No 1 Djokovic. The Spaniard has a good recent record against his opponent, winning their last five matches on clay. Both players are expected on Philippe-Chatrier from 4:30pm but must wait for the other semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas to finish. Tsitsipas was leading two sets to love but Zverev has just taken the third set. The German raged at the umpire towards the end of that set, seemingly over the way a shot had been played. We’ll have coverage of Djokovic vs Nadal shortly. Ahead of the semi-final, Djokovic has talked about the unique element of his matches against Nadal. He said: “It’s not like any other match. Let’s face it, it’s the biggest challenge that you can have – playing on clay against Nadal, on this court on which he has had so much success in his career, in the final stages of a Grand Slam. It doesn’t get bigger than that.

“Of course, each time we face each other, there’s that extra tension and expectations. [The] vibes are different walking on the court with him. But that’s why our rivalry has been historic, I think, for this sport. I’ve been privileged to play him so many times. “[My] rivalries with him and Roger [Federer] have made me a stronger player, allowed me to understand how I need to improve my game to get to the level where they were when I started playing professional tennis. I’ll probably pick Rafa as the biggest rival I’ve ever had in my career.” Meanwhile, Nadal has suggested that he has to raise his game against Djokovic, despite being one of the best-ever players on clay. The 35-year-old added: “The best thing is you know that you need to play your best tennis. “It’s a match that you know what you have to do if you really want to have chances to success and to keep going on the tournament. Always a big challenge. “That’s something that is good because in some way we are practising, we are living the sport for these moments. So that’s a good thing. “The negative thing [about playing Djokovic is] it’s difficult because you play against one of the best players of the history. That’s how it is.”

