Our Yorkshire Farm star takes time out to go wild water swimming

Our Yorkshire Farm’s Shepherdess Amanda Owen is best known for sharing snaps of her beautiful countryside lifestyle.

The Yorkshire TV star has rose to fame in recent months, and amassed over 300,000 Instagram followers.

And fans are intrigued to know how she captures her postcard-worthy images.

The Channel 5 star recently shared photographs of her bank holiday itinerary, Yorkshire Live reports.

She managed to capture some amazing snaps of her youngest children, Annas, Clemmy and Nancy exploring the fields with their horses and ponies.

What’s more she captured images of the crystal clear waters where the family went wild water swimming.

One fan asked for some advice on how to get similar quality snaps.

They wrote: “When did you realise you had an eye for seeing the most wonderful of photo opportunities?

“I really want to take it up but budget is tight. Is your camera an all singing all dancing one.

Before Amanda could respond however, another viewer wrote: “good photographs are made by having a “good eye” and good composition rather than equipment.” and the Yorkshire Shepherdess was quick to respond.

She commented: “Absolutely correct, I use a Pentax that is old, has a sticky shutter & is waterproofed with gaffer tape. A second hand Canon and an iPhone. The trick really is just to have it with you and keep snapping.

Amanda gained almost 20k likes on each photo she shared from the sunny weather.

A follower said: “You take such beautiful pictures.

Another wrote: “Absolutely stunning photos children intrigued and amazed by what’s around them. Love that!”

Our Yorkshire Farm’s airs Tuesdays on Channel Five at 9pm.

