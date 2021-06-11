Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen in This Morning technical blunder

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen was caught up in an awkward technical glitch during her ITV appearance this morning which left views in the dark about her special twist on a classic dish.

The star of Our Yorkshire Farm has appeared on This Morning twice now to show off her cooking skill and was following up with her starter last week with a main dish this time around.

During the piece the mum-of-nine headed up to a Cumbria flour mill, considered one of the oldest working mills in the UK, to collect flour for her dish which was a toad in the hole “with a difference”.

Yet viewers failed to discover what the difference was as the clip turned to black, unexpectedly stopping playing.

Amanda began making the dish, saying: “This week, I’ll be cooking an Owen family favourite, it’s a classic toad in the hole but with a veggie twist.

“And to make the batter and gravy – and the bread I’ll need for next week’s dessert – I’m after some flour. So don’t -“

But the rest of her recipe was lost as she disappeared from view. Presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby tried to get the clip back.

After Holly had said: “We’re never going to find out what the Yorkshire twist was!” the behind-the-scene team worked their magic, and Amanda was seen completing the Owen family favourite.

The Yorkshire farmer lived up to the county’s nature, telling viewers that in her home, they use up everything. In her toad in the hole, was roasted veg.

She said: “It’s estimated that £2.5billion of vegetables are thrown away in the UK every year. There certainly isn’t any waste in our house, we use absolutely everything up.

“Ponies get the carrots, chickens for the leftover veg, so really, nothing really does go to waste.”

Despite the glitch, the segment was still a success as fans of Our Yorkshire Farm have been missing seeing the Owen family every Tuesday night.

They managed to hear that Amanda wasn’t the only Owen baking with the flour as the showed a snap of Violet with her own loaf of bread.

Fans will be delighted to know she’ll be on the ITV breakfast show again next week, this time showing a dessert that she creates.

