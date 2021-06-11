Outlook users get a clever new way to send emails on iPhone and Android

Microsoft is about to offer Outlook users on iPhone and Android clever new way to send emails. The big update to this popular app is allowing messages to be typed by simply speaking into the smartphone. Microsoft says that the new speech-to-text update to its Outlook mobile app will make it easier to bash out emails on the move.

And don’t worry about this AI spelling the name of your boss wrong as dictation in Outlook even recognises the names of people you work with, through the power of the Microsoft Graph. Phew!

Along with typing emails, this upgrade will also offer an easy way to schedule meetings without ever touching the screen. For example, users can simply say, “Set up a meeting with Jill and her team for next Monday.”

And then, “Add Jacob,” with Microsoft’s Cortana assistant instantly recognising the correct coworkers and compose the invite, which all sounds pretty impressive.

One final feature is being able to search through your inbox to find content.

