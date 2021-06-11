Paula Radcliffe talks feeling ‘guilty’ in update after teenage daughter's cancer diagnosis

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Paula Radcliffe, 47, gave an update about her daughter’s health amid her cancer treatment plan. The former British long-distance runner said chemotherapy had shrunk Isla’s tumour and she was given the all clear at her last check up.

Paula, who will be at this year’s RunFestRun festival, said Isla was now back playing sport and is “all healthy”.

“She’s fine and her hair is growing back slowly,” she revealed.

Isla has been having checks up and tests every three months in France, where the family have been living since 2005.

The teenager was given the all clear at her last check up and is due a further test in July.

