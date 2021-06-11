Pete Carroll’s relationship with the Seahawks is closer than ever

Based on the Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks’ respective timelines, it appears as though they are on the same page when it comes to the 2021 season.

But Wilson claims the encounter and the ensuing discussions with the Seahawks’ head coach have only strengthened his connection with Carroll.

“John and I had a wonderful talk today, coach Carroll and I spent time together one-on-one, and we are on the same page,” Wilson said on Thursday. Our goal is to win the whole thing. Now I’m jazzed. I’m quite excited about who we have and where we are. Coach Carroll and I’s relationship is rock solid. Winning is everything to me.

Although his agent went public with it, Wilson confirmed he had never requested a trade from the Seahawks. Wilson complained about getting attacked and said he wanted greater influence in personnel decisions.

There was uncertainty about Wilson’s future in Seattle for the time being when he made his comments regarding the team following the season. Wilson was asked why he didn’t try to resolve the issue and move on.

“Sometimes, family concerns are not everyone else’s business,” Wilson explained. The reality is that calls went about that I may have maybe been traded. And, as such, I believe that the reality is that we had to have many conversations, some excellent ones, and that just made our relationship stronger.

Multiple times during the meeting, Wilson repeated that he’s only focused on winning more titles in Seattle.

I believe we can accomplish it, let’s try it again. Finally, for me, I want I play my whole career here. That’s my goal. That’s my aim. Winning is everything to me. I worry about winning every day. We’ll win more, hopefully. “We can do well in the future.”

Source : nbcsports.com