Pound euro exchange rate: Post-Brexit 'tensions' threaten 'UK trade' – GBP falls

The pound was enjoying a steak of growth against the euro just one month ago amid the positive vaccine rollout, however, since then it has plummeted as Brexit rears its head once again. Rising tensions between the UK and E uropean Union (EU) could “threaten” UK trade, according to one expert.

The trade conversations come ahead of this weekends G7 summit in Cornwall.

Mr Vessey said: “The British pound eventually gave up ground on Wednesday following an increase in tensions regarding post-Brexit UK-EU trade.

“Despite the calmness of currency markets of late, sterling volatility crept higher as a result, and GBP/EUR fell under the €1.16 mark on Thursday morning.”

He continued: “The pound has been overlooking the UK-EU tensions of late, but the recent standoff about the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol ahead of the key G7 summit this week triggered a wave of sterling selling – dragging GBP pairs lower.