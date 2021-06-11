Reason of death of Digital Underground Rapper Shock G Disclosed

The famous emcee, Gregory Jacobs, overdosed on heroin, booze, and methamphetamine, and an autopsy confirmed this. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office declared the manner of death as accidental.

Jacobs, aged 57, was found comatose in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida, on April 22. Digital Underground told Fox News of Jacobs’ death at the time.

Shock G, leader of Digital Underground, helped pioneer the ever-changing rap collective that produced icons like Tupac Shakur, Chopmaster J, and more.

Jimi “Chopmaster J” Dright, Jr. and Kenneth “Kenny-K” Waters started the group in the 1980s. This lineup changes with each album and the tour.

In the music video for “Same Song,” Tupac Shakur appears.

Jacobs and Shakur collaborated, and Jacobs helped produce Shakur’s debut solo album, “2Pacalyse Now.” Shakur’s “I Get Around” includes Jacobs.

He is best known for “The Humpty Dance” song.

He posted a throwback photo of himself and Jacobs on Instagram to honour his friend.

