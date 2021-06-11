Shiba Inu price prediction – can SHIB reach $1 by 2025?

SHIB traded at an all-time high of $ 0.0000388 on May 10, but dropped back to a low of $ 0.00000642 on May 19.

The price moved up to $ 0.00001195 on May 24, before plummeting back down to $ 0.00000732 just five days later.

SHIB hiked higher up toward the end of MAy at $ 0.00000928, with the price as of the time of writing on June 11 standing at $ 0.000006704.

However, this is understood to be a relatively normal level of fluctuation considering the volatility of the crypto market and the fact most alt-coins spike quickly upon launch before quickly losing value.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed