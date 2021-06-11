State pension UK: DWP updates claiming process as forms are removed – full details

It should be noted state pensions can be claimed even if a person decides to keep working.

Additionally, state pension claims can be deferred and if this is done for long enough, the eventual payments can even be boosted.

A state pension will increase for every week it is deferred, so long as the deferral lasts at least nine weeks.

The payments will increase by the equivalent of one percent for every nine weeks of deferment.

