Tesco and Asda urgently recall contact lens solution over chemical fault – ‘bring it back’

A product recall is issued when there is a discovery made about a certain product that is deemed unsafe to the consumer. The latest recall comes from Tesco and Asda who are recalling certain contact lens solutions.

The supermarket said: “There is a low risk of infection with these products, Bausch + Lomb has chosen to voluntarily recall potentially impacted batches of product because they cannot confirm their bottle suppliers conformance to its sterilisation process compliance requirements.”

The company said the recall was voluntary.

“Instead, return it to a Tesco store, and we’ll give you a refund. No receipt is required.”

Customers should look for the best before dates up to and including May 2022.

Morrisons is also recalling certain batches of the quinoa puffs including the Mediterranean, white cheddar and quinoa kale puffs jalapeno and cheddar flavours.

Again, the best before dates being recalled are all dates up to and including May 2022.

The supermarket said: “No other products are affected by this issue. Eat Real apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of their continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”